© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | September 14, 2018
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox
paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the company is acquiring 82 percent of the shares in SemVox GmbH, Saarbrücken, for EUR 16.4 million.
The tech company develops efficient solutions for voice control, diverse human-machine interaction and intelligent assistance systems based on artificial intelligence.
The sellers of the stake are the four founders of SemVox and four investors, including the German Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz GmbH, Saarbrücken, and M. Ladendorf Beteiligung GmbH, Trier. The four founders will continue to hold shares in the company for at least three years and will assume management and executive functions. The transaction will be completed by the beginning of October 2018 at the latest, a press release reads.
SemVox GmbH was founded ten years ago as a spin-off of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (Saarbrücken) and has its customers in the automotive industry. SemVox employs more than 60 people in Saarbrücken.
"In the new connected world of automobiles, every vehicle is a digital device on wheels that communicates with the driver and the environment," explains Klaus Dieter Frers, CEO of paragon GmbH, in the release. "We are very pleased that we have won the pearl of artificial intelligence in Germany for ourselves and that we are thus realizing the announced entry into the digital business. Once again we are demonstrating that we can find smart answers to the influential trends in the automotive industry".
"We are very happy that new and exciting opportunities are opening up for SemVox and its employees now as part of the paragon Group. Together we will significantly increase our influence in the value chain of the new digital ecosystems developing with high dynamics," emphasises Dr.-Ing. Norbert Pfleger, Chairman of the Management Board of SemVox GmbH, who will continue to be a top member of the management team.
The sellers of the stake are the four founders of SemVox and four investors, including the German Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz GmbH, Saarbrücken, and M. Ladendorf Beteiligung GmbH, Trier. The four founders will continue to hold shares in the company for at least three years and will assume management and executive functions. The transaction will be completed by the beginning of October 2018 at the latest, a press release reads.
SemVox GmbH was founded ten years ago as a spin-off of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (Saarbrücken) and has its customers in the automotive industry. SemVox employs more than 60 people in Saarbrücken.
"In the new connected world of automobiles, every vehicle is a digital device on wheels that communicates with the driver and the environment," explains Klaus Dieter Frers, CEO of paragon GmbH, in the release. "We are very pleased that we have won the pearl of artificial intelligence in Germany for ourselves and that we are thus realizing the announced entry into the digital business. Once again we are demonstrating that we can find smart answers to the influential trends in the automotive industry".
"We are very happy that new and exciting opportunities are opening up for SemVox and its employees now as part of the paragon Group. Together we will significantly increase our influence in the value chain of the new digital ecosystems developing with high dynamics," emphasises Dr.-Ing. Norbert Pfleger, Chairman of the Management Board of SemVox GmbH, who will continue to be a top member of the management team.
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Sponsored content by Electrolube, WentworthHow to Protect LEDs in Challenging Environments The increasing variety and complexity of applications is creating new challenges in terms of protective materials and users require the highest level of performance available. In short, protective materials must ensure that the LED can...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for...
Sivers IMA's subsidiary CST Global adds more capacity Swedish Sivers IMA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CST Global, has added an inhouse...
X-FAB doubles 6-inch SiC foundry capacity As a response to increased customer demand for high efficiency power semiconductor...
Premier Farnell delivered growth every quarter in FY18 Premier Farnell delivers global growth of 11.1% in year ending 1 July 2018 as it invests USD...
Kontron's Canadian subsidiary acquires software company S&T AG announces the acquisition of the Canada-based Inocybe Technologies, a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments