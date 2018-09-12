© Intel Business | September 12, 2018
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design
Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of system-on-chip (SoC) design tools and interconnect fabric intellectual property (IP).
NetSpeed’s configurable and synthesisable offerings will help Intel more quickly and cost-effectively design, develop and test new SoCs with an ever-increasing set of IP.
The NetSpeed team is joining Intel’s Silicon Engineering Group (SEG) led by Jim Keller. NetSpeed co-founder and CEO, Sundari Mitra, will continue to lead her team as an Intel vice president reporting to Keller.
“Intel is designing more products with more specialized features than ever before, which is incredibly exciting for Intel architects and for our customers. The challenge is synthesizing a broader set of IP blocks for optimal performance while reining in design time and cost. NetSpeed’s proven network-on-chip technology addresses this challenge, and we’re excited to now have their IP and expertise in-house,” says Jim Keller, senior vice president and general manager of the Silicon Engineering Group at Intel, in a press release.
The companies have chosen not to disclose the terms of the deal.
