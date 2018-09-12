SUSS MicroTec extends contract for its CEO

The Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Walter Braun, will leave the company in agreement with the Supervisory Board and Management Board. For the time being, his responsibilities will be covered by CEO Dr. Franz Richter and CFO Mr. Robert Leurs.

"Over the last two years as CEO of SUSS MicroTec, I realized the opportunities and the potential of the Company and I would like to continue to play an active part in raising this potential in the future," says Dr. Franz Richter in a press release.



Dr. Stefan Reineck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE, commented: "I am very pleased that with this contract renewal we can continue to pursue our growth course together with Dr. Franz Richter. Under his current leadership, numerous changes were made, which will have their full effect only in the years to come. On this path, Dr. Franz Richter continues to lead the company with foresight and technological expertise."