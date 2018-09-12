Ad
© fingerprintcards Components | September 12, 2018

Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor

Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court against Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. and a distribution company, regarding infringement of one of Fingerprints' Chinese patents.
The Swedish biometrics company alleges that some of the fingerprint sensing chips sold by Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. violate Fingerprints' patent, and is therefore seeking compensation for damages as well as a cease and desist order to stop the marketing and sale of the fingerprint sensing chips in question.

"As a world-leading innovative company, we continuously file patents to protect our intellectual property. When our patents are infringed upon, we are determined to defend our interests and the interests of our shareholders", says Christian Fredrikson, President & CEO of Fingerprints, in press release.

