© CSA Catapult Business | September 07, 2018
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult
The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured its first commercial agreement, with the University of Bristol.
The university has developed a technology called TherMap, which uses a non-destructive technique to measure the thermal properties of semiconductor wafers and other multilayer structures. This technique is suitable for most wide bandgap layer structures, such as GaN on SiC, and can be used for in-line process monitoring and yield optimisation.
The University of Bristol has commissioned the CSA Catapult to provide an analysis of the potential market for this technology in order to inform the commercialisation roadmap. The Catapult will interview potential users of the technology to establish their current approach to wafer characterisation and inform them about TherMap.
Located in South Wales, the CSA Catapult works collaboratively and has built strong relationships with key players across the UK wafer fabrication industry. This outreach to CSA Catapult’s network will enable it to advise the university on how its TherMap technology could be used in innovative applications within the compound semiconductor industry.
“I am very pleased to announce our first commercial agreement with The University of Bristol and TherMap. This innovation could potentially make a huge difference to the compound semiconductor industry globally by enabling it to assess the quality of semiconductor wafers, improve yield and improve its processes. We are delighted to be a part of bringing this impressive innovation closer to market and marking a milestone for the Catapult in being truly open for business,” says CEO of CSA Catapult, Stephen Doran, in a press release.
Professor Martin Kuball from the Center for Device Thermography and Reliability (CDTR) Labs at Bristol University says: “TherMap is a development of Bristol's CDTR labs for innovative thermal wafer mapping, the result of many years' of research which we aim to translate into an industry product. We very much appreciate the Catapult’s support in exploring the market.”
CSA Catapult is currently in start-up mode to build its full technology capability. It will initially focus on three technology areas: Photonics, Power Electronics and RF & Microwave.
