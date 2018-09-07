TTI names new VP of global accounts

Electronics components distributor, TTI, Inc., announces that it has recently appointed Michael Kennedy to the position of Vice President, Global Accounts.

Kennedy’s career includes experience in the distribution industry, most recently with Wesco Aircraft, where during his employment he held positions as vice president sales and marketing, vice president global business development and vice president asset and supplier marketing. Previously with Arrow Electronics, Kennedy held positions within the areas of sales and marketing, engineering, and supplier management for the passive, electromechanical, and connector products.



In making the announcement, Mike Morton, TTI Chief Operating Officer, said, “I am pleased to announce and welcome Michael to TTI. Our leadership team has followed Michael’s career for some time, and now we are very pleased to have him on board. His experience and knowledge of our industry will be a great asset to our global management team.”