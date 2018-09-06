© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | September 06, 2018
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec
NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Samtec, a manufacturer of connectors, cables, optics and RF systems.
Through the agreement, Mouser now stocks the full line of Samtec products, including high-speed board-to-board, connectors, cables, and optics.
“Samtec is renowned for its high-quality, reliable and innovative interconnect solutions,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “We are excited to now offer Samtec’s products to our customers around the world and look forward to a mutually successful partnership.”
“Mouser is a proven leader in the industry, and we are proud to announce this distribution agreement,” said Ashley Quinlan, Strategic Marketing Director at Samtec. “Mouser recognizes that Samtec is a different type of supplier when it comes to offering bleeding edge technology with incredibly short lead times and on-time delivery rates, and their strategies have shown a commitment to bringing our product breadth to their customers.”
