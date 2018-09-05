© pichetw dreamstime.com

Renesas responds to acquisition rumors

Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking to acquire US-based semiconductor company Integrated Device Technology.

Nikkei was first to break the story about the potential acquisition of IDT, and Renesas has now taken the opportunity to respond to the reporting saying that while: “The reports were not based on Renesas’ announcement. While Renesas is considering the reported acquisition to accelerate its business growth, no definitive decision has been reached.”



So there you have, the Japanese company is indeed considering to acquire IDT. However, there are a few hurdles – as always – to get by before any ink touches paper.



The Japanese company lists a few aspects needed to be taken into consideration. Among these we find; product/market compatibility and complementarity; market competitiveness and financial solidness of the candidate; and feasibility of post-merger integration with an aim to maximise business and shareholder value.



In particular, the candidate’s products should have solid competitiveness in Renesas’ focus business fields as well as complementarity to its core products including microcontrollers (MCUs) and system-on-chips (SoC) to enable synergy generation in the long-run.



Renesas also states that it will make an announcement if any material decisions are made.