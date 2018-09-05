© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | September 05, 2018
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D
Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice President, R&D, effective immediately.
Steve Douglass brings to the role over 30 years of technology experience developing programmable solutions for many markets including wired and wireless communications, industrial, automotive and test and measurement. He is a 20-year Xilinx executive, most recently serving as Corporate Vice President, Customer Technology Deployment and leading the Worldwide Technical Sales and Support team since 2012.
Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to have Steve Douglass join Lattice. His proven ability to lead global FPGA development teams and drive customer-focused innovation in targeted applications make him the perfect fit. His technical skills, market knowledge and leadership capabilities will help further strengthen Lattice as we drive sustained growth and profitability by accelerating the worldwide adoption of our ground-breaking hardware and software solutions.”
Mr. Douglass said, "I am excited to be joining Lattice and leading its R&D efforts. Lattice has excellent programmable product offerings built by a talented engineering team. I look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen the portfolio with market driven innovations that will help deliver profitable growth for the Company.”
