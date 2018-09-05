© Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents

Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with its affiliate, Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd., against Fry’s Electronics, a retail company of consumer electronics. The patent litigation concerns Fry’s sales of various LED television products.

Fry’s is a big-box retailer of consumer electronics in the United States. It has 17 mega-stores in California and 14,000 employees. Fry’s currently offers more than 300 LED television models featuring twenty-five different global TV brands.



In its complaint, Seoul asserts that certain LED TV products in Fry’s stores infringe 15 of Seoul’s LED patents that relate to manufacturing processes for LED backlight units.



Prior to the filing of its litigation, Seoul delivered notices of patent infringement to various global TV brand makers, as well as their suppliers who manufacture TV modules and TV sets in various regions of Asia, including China and Taiwan, through OEMODM. Seoul advised these TV makers and manufacturers that they needed to stop using LEDs and/or other components that likely infringe Seoul’s LED backlight lens and UCD technology patents.



“For young entrepreneur and small business entities to develop innovative products under fair competition culture, it is necessary for market participants to respect other companies’ intellectual property rights,” said Sam Ryu, Seoul’s Vice President of IT Business. “To prevent distribution of suspected-infringing products, we are thoroughly investigating various global TV brand products that may infringe our patents. If these companies continue to use products that are suspected of infringement, despite our requests to stop, we will take all the necessary legal actions to the end.”