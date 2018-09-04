© jirsak dreamstime.com

Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business

Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets – announced the grand opening of its new LFS Crystal production facility in Shanghai, China.

Back then the company stated that The ISO certified LFS Crystal Production Facility has sufficient capacity to meet the delivery schedule of our Tier 1 clients and will be expanded to meet growing demand in late 2018 and early 2019.



Now, just about a month later, the company is says that the opening of the facility has already generated business and renewed interest from existing and new customers.



"Our new crystal growing facility in Shanghai, is a game changer for Zecotek Imaging as we now have full control of the production of our patented LFS scintillation crystals," says Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc, in a press release.



"During the month of July and at the official opening ceremony, several of our customers inspected the premises and were impressed by the new facility and the lab installation of crystal growing ovens. The recent shift in intellectual property rights by the healthcare industry presented an opportunity for Zecotek to open its own crystal production facility. By doing so, not only are we experiencing renewed interests from existing partners like EBO Optoelectronics and Hamamatsu Photonics, but we have also had new customers making significant orders and new investors investing at the divisional level. This is a very exciting time for our Company," Zerrouk adds.



In late 2017 and early 2018, the medical scanning industry responded to recent patent litigation over scintillation crystals and other technologies incorporated into new high resolution medical scanning devices. With intellectual property rights being enforced around the world, including China, many PET OEMs are demanding that suppliers which produce a strategic product, own the underlying patent.



Due to the opening of the new LFS Crystal Production Facility in Shanghai, Zecotek is experiencing renewed interest in its patented LFS scintillation crystal from new and old customers. Zecotek Imaging China Ltd. is currently working with long standing customers including the EBO Optoelectronics Technology Company (EBO) and Hamamatsu Photonics to resume deliveries of Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals.