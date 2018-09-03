© X Fab Business | September 03, 2018
X-FAB doubles 6-inch SiC foundry capacity
As a response to increased customer demand for high efficiency power semiconductor devices, X-FAB Silicon Foundries plans to double their 6-inch SiC process capacity at its fab in Lubbock, Texas.
In preparation for doubling capacity, X-FAB Texas has purchased a second heated ion implanter for use in manufacturing 6-inch SiC wafers. Delivery of this heated ion implanter is expected by the end of 2018, and production release is planned during the first quarter of 2019 in time to meet projected near-term demand, the company discloses in a press release.
According to Lloyd Whetzel, CEO of X-FAB Texas, “With the rising popularity of SiC we understood, early on, that increasing our ion implant capability would be critical to our continued manufacturing success in the SiC marketplace. This is just the first step in our overall capital plan for SiC-specific manufacturing process improvements. This step also enables X-FAB to demonstrate our commitment to the SiC industry and maintains our leadership position in the SiC foundry business.”
The company was the first wafer foundry to offer SiC manufacturing on 6-inch wafers – and this doubling of its SiC process capacity furthers its strategy to remain a top 6-inch SiC wafer foundry, and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to the technology and the SiC foundry business model.
