Components | August 31, 2018
BHTC expands Bulgarian production capacity
Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC) and the Bulgarian government have reportedly signed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in regards to capacity expansion.
The German manufacturer intends to invest BGN 31.6 million (EUR 16.2 million) for the expansion of its production capacity at the Sofia location (Industrial Zone Sofia-Bozhurishte).
The expansion of production capacity is expected the be completed in early 2019 and will create 250 new jobs, writes Seenews.
In Bulgaria, BHTC mainly manufactures climate control panels and black boxes for Daimler, MAHLE Behr, Renault, Scania and VW.
