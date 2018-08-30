© globalfoundries - for illustrative purposes Business | August 30, 2018
Globalfoundries scraps 7nm development
The company says that it will no longer pursue its 7nm FinFET program and is restructuring its research and development teams to support its enhanced portfolio initiatives.
Continuing the trajectory launched with the appointment of Tom Caulfield as CEO earlier this year – and in line with the strategic direction Caulfield has articulated, GF is reshaping its technology portfolio to intensify its focus on delivering truly differentiated offerings for clients in high-growth markets.
For that reason GF is realigning its FinFET roadmap to serve the next wave of clients that will adopt the technology in the coming years. The company will shift development resources to make its 14/12nm FinFET platform more relevant to these clients, the company announces in a press release.
To support this transition, GF is putting its 7nm FinFET program on hold indefinitely and restructuring its research and development teams to support its enhanced portfolio initiatives. This will require a workforce reduction, however a significant number of top technologists will be redeployed on 14/12nm FinFET derivatives and other differentiated offerings.
“Demand for semiconductors has never been higher, and clients are asking us to play an ever-increasing role in enabling tomorrow’s technology innovations,” Caulfield says in the press release. “The vast majority of today’s fabless customers are looking to get more value out of each technology generation to leverage the substantial investments required to design into each technology node. Essentially, these nodes are transitioning to design platforms serving multiple waves of applications, giving each node greater longevity. This industry dynamic has resulted in fewer fabless clients designing into the outer limits of Moore’s Law. We are shifting our resources and focus by doubling down on our investments in differentiated technologies across our entire portfolio that are most relevant to our clients in growing market segments.”
In addition, to better leverage GF’s heritage and significant investments in ASIC design and IP, the company is establishing its ASIC business as a wholly-owned subsidiary, independent from the foundry business.
For that reason GF is realigning its FinFET roadmap to serve the next wave of clients that will adopt the technology in the coming years. The company will shift development resources to make its 14/12nm FinFET platform more relevant to these clients, the company announces in a press release.
To support this transition, GF is putting its 7nm FinFET program on hold indefinitely and restructuring its research and development teams to support its enhanced portfolio initiatives. This will require a workforce reduction, however a significant number of top technologists will be redeployed on 14/12nm FinFET derivatives and other differentiated offerings.
“Demand for semiconductors has never been higher, and clients are asking us to play an ever-increasing role in enabling tomorrow’s technology innovations,” Caulfield says in the press release. “The vast majority of today’s fabless customers are looking to get more value out of each technology generation to leverage the substantial investments required to design into each technology node. Essentially, these nodes are transitioning to design platforms serving multiple waves of applications, giving each node greater longevity. This industry dynamic has resulted in fewer fabless clients designing into the outer limits of Moore’s Law. We are shifting our resources and focus by doubling down on our investments in differentiated technologies across our entire portfolio that are most relevant to our clients in growing market segments.”
In addition, to better leverage GF’s heritage and significant investments in ASIC design and IP, the company is establishing its ASIC business as a wholly-owned subsidiary, independent from the foundry business.
TQ opens its first location in the USA The technology company TQ has founded the subsidiary TQ Systems USA Inc...
Globalfoundries scraps 7nm development The company says that it will no longer pursue its 7nm FinFET program and is restructuring its research and development teams to support its enhanced portfolio initiatives.
Micron to invest $3 billion in expansion of Virginia plant Micron Technology says that it plans to invest USD 3 billion by 2030 to increase memory...
Brooks Automation to cell Its semiconductor cryogenics business Brooks Automation says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its...
Park Electrochemical to sell its electronics business Park Electrochemical has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its iconic Electronics Business to AGC Inc., formerly Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, for USD 145 million in cash.
Chinese manufacturer chooses ClassOne system Atlanta, Georgia-based supplier of electroplating and wet process tools, ClassOne...
Lattice Semiconductor appoints new CEO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Jim Anderson as the Company’s President and Chief...
Swisslog secures automation order from Waytek Warehouse automation supplier, Swisslog will implement CarryPick for Waytek's...
DENSO invests millions in OLED display developer DENSO Corporation says it has invested JPY 30 billion (USD 270 million) in JOLED Inc., a...
Lockheed Martin appoints new executive vice president Lockheed Martin's board of directors has approved the appointment of Michele Evans...
Kyocera has started building its new manufacturing plant It was earlier this summer that the Japanese company broke ground on its new...
Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready...
Significant increase in order intake for Komax The Komax Group reported a very successful first half of 2018 and was able to expand its...
New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number...
Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment For decades, the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) business...
Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory Murata is expanding its MEMS sensor manufacturing footprint by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland in order to increase the sensor production capacity.
Metawave adds Infineon Technologies as new investor The US company announces that the company has added German semiconductor giant...
Skyworks closes acquisition of Avnera Analog semiconductors provider, Skyworks Solutions, has closed its acquisition of Avnera...
Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German...
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into...
Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor...
ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments