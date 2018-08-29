© Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation to cell Its semiconductor cryogenics business

Brooks Automation says that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Edwards Vacuum LLC (a member of the Atlas Copco Group) for USD 675 million in cash.

The semiconductor cryogenics business, consisting of the CTI and Polycold product lines and related services, provides a range of high performance cryogenic products for the semiconductor, display, and general vacuum industries. The semiconductor cryogenics business generated approximately USD 195 million in revenue in the last twelve months.



Brooks originally acquired the business in its 2005 merger with Helix Technology and integrated the business into Brooks' Chelmsford, Massachusetts headquarters operations. The sale agreement provides for the transfer of the CTI pump business, the Polycold chiller business, the related services business and the company's 50% share in Ulvac Cryogenics, Inc., a joint venture based in Japan. Brooks is not transferring products or IP developed as part of its Life Sciences segment or vacuum automation portfolio in its Semiconductor Solutions segment.