Lattice Semiconductor appoints new CEO

Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Jim Anderson as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 4, 2018.

He joins Lattice from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) where he served as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Computing and Graphics Business Group.



“Jim brings a strong combination of business and technical leadership with a deep understanding of our target end markets and customers. The transformation he drove of AMD’s Computing and Graphics business over the past few years is just a recent example of his long track record of creating significant shareholder value. We are excited to bring Jim’s proven leadership to Lattice as we accelerate all aspects of the company in order to capture the enormous opportunity that lies ahead,” says Jeff Richardson, Chairman of the Board, in a press release.



Mr. Anderson said, "I want to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence and the opportunity to lead Lattice as President and CEO, with a focus on driving sustained growth and profitability. Lattice has an impressive history of innovation in programmable solutions. I am excited about the opportunity to help bring that innovation to growing end markets, while deepening partnerships with our customers.”



Jim Anderson brings to the role over 20 years of broad technology industry experience across many markets, including consumer, enterprise/datacenter, and telecom. In his role leading AMD’s Computing and Graphics business group since 2015, Mr. Anderson drove a strategic and operational transformation which delivered revenue growth and significant profitability expansion for AMD.