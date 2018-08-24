© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Business | August 24, 2018
DENSO invests millions in OLED display developer
DENSO Corporation says it has invested JPY 30 billion (USD 270 million) in JOLED Inc., a developer of printed organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays.
The investment is aimed at accelerating JOLED's development and mass production of in-vehicle OLED displays, which are used for human-machine interfaces (HMIs) in car cockpits to deliver key driving information to the driver quickly and accurately.
Compared to conventional HMIs, which use thin-film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs), JOLED's OLED displays offer higher-definition images, more vivid colors, and are designed to be thinner, lighter, and bendable– making them easier to install and produce more optimized light output for improved HMI functionality.
"DENSO's investment in JOLED directly enhances the advancement of human-machine interfaces – technologies which are critical to keeping drivers informed behind the wheel safely," says Hirotsugu Takeuchi, executive director of DENSO, in a press release. "Working with JOLED will help us create a new mobility future that's safer for all, emphasizes efficiency and smartly applies problem-solving innovations to the real world."
This investment will enable DENSO to combine its accumulated technology and know-how regarding HMIs with JOLED's OLED printing, thereby speeding up the development and mass production of various types of OLED displays for instrument clusters, center-stack displays, and other devices, and thus contribute to the development of more attractive and convenient cockpits.
Compared to conventional HMIs, which use thin-film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs), JOLED's OLED displays offer higher-definition images, more vivid colors, and are designed to be thinner, lighter, and bendable– making them easier to install and produce more optimized light output for improved HMI functionality.
"DENSO's investment in JOLED directly enhances the advancement of human-machine interfaces – technologies which are critical to keeping drivers informed behind the wheel safely," says Hirotsugu Takeuchi, executive director of DENSO, in a press release. "Working with JOLED will help us create a new mobility future that's safer for all, emphasizes efficiency and smartly applies problem-solving innovations to the real world."
This investment will enable DENSO to combine its accumulated technology and know-how regarding HMIs with JOLED's OLED printing, thereby speeding up the development and mass production of various types of OLED displays for instrument clusters, center-stack displays, and other devices, and thus contribute to the development of more attractive and convenient cockpits.
DENSO invests millions in OLED display developer DENSO Corporation says it has invested JPY 30 billion (USD 270 million) in JOLED Inc., a...
Lockheed Martin appoints new executive vice president Lockheed Martin's board of directors has approved the appointment of Michele Evans...
Kyocera has started building its new manufacturing plant It was earlier this summer that the Japanese company broke ground on its new...
Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready...
Significant increase in order intake for Komax The Komax Group reported a very successful first half of 2018 and was able to expand its...
New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number...
Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment For decades, the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) business...
Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory Murata is expanding its MEMS sensor manufacturing footprint by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland in order to increase the sensor production capacity.
Metawave adds Infineon Technologies as new investor The US company announces that the company has added German semiconductor giant...
Skyworks closes acquisition of Avnera Analog semiconductors provider, Skyworks Solutions, has closed its acquisition of Avnera...
Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German...
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into...
Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor...
ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in...
Allegro MicroSystems sets up R&D centre in Czech Republic Supplier of high-performance power and sensor semiconductor ICs, Allegro...
Arrow Electronics inks agreements with RFbeam Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with RFbeam Microwave to offer its planar...
Premier Farnell appoints new VP sales, EMEA Premier Farnell has appointed Rob Rospedzihowski as Vice President for Sales, EMEA...
Mouser adds global heavy weight in memory solutions Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with memory solutions company...
Infineon and JD sign strategic partnership agreement Infineon and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an...
£51 million grant to make Wales a semiconductor powerhouse The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Wales’ first and the UK’s newest...
Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation...
Xiaomi supplier Holitech to invest $200 million in India Holitech Technology announces that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Chinese manufacturer enters European market via acquisition
- Contract manufacturing market recovers in 2017 after four years of decline
- Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory
- Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment
- Boeing to acquire small-satellite solutions provider
Comments