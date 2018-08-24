© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

DENSO invests millions in OLED display developer

DENSO Corporation says it has invested JPY 30 billion (USD 270 million) in JOLED Inc., a developer of printed organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays.

The investment is aimed at accelerating JOLED's development and mass production of in-vehicle OLED displays, which are used for human-machine interfaces (HMIs) in car cockpits to deliver key driving information to the driver quickly and accurately.



Compared to conventional HMIs, which use thin-film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs), JOLED's OLED displays offer higher-definition images, more vivid colors, and are designed to be thinner, lighter, and bendable– making them easier to install and produce more optimized light output for improved HMI functionality.



"DENSO's investment in JOLED directly enhances the advancement of human-machine interfaces – technologies which are critical to keeping drivers informed behind the wheel safely," says Hirotsugu Takeuchi, executive director of DENSO, in a press release. "Working with JOLED will help us create a new mobility future that's safer for all, emphasizes efficiency and smartly applies problem-solving innovations to the real world."



This investment will enable DENSO to combine its accumulated technology and know-how regarding HMIs with JOLED's OLED printing, thereby speeding up the development and mass production of various types of OLED displays for instrument clusters, center-stack displays, and other devices, and thus contribute to the development of more attractive and convenient cockpits.