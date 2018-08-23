© Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin appoints new executive vice president

Lockheed Martin's board of directors has approved the appointment of Michele Evans, 53, as executive vice president of the Aeronautics business area, succeeding Orlando Carvalho, who intends to retire later this year.

"Michele has led critical elements of our business, building an impressive record of leadership and strong customer relationships around the globe," said Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO. "Her appointment demonstrates the importance of our talent development and succession planning."



Michele Evans has more than 30 years of experience, and currently serves as deputy executive vice president for the Aeronautics business area. She is responsible for all Aeronautics programs, including F-35, F-22, F-16, C-130 and Advanced Development Programs.



Prior to that, she served as vice president and general manager for Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors in Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business area.



Michele Evans is set to claim her new role as of October 1, 2018.