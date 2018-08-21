© Zeiss

Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment

For decades, the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) business group has been producing illumination systems for lithography optics in Wetzlar for use in semiconductor manufacturing. And now, with the sustained high demand in the SMT segment, Zeiss has invested in machinery for optical production in Wetzlar.

As part of the investment, SMT is focusing on precision systems produced by machine manufacturers Satisloh GmbH and OptoTech Optikmaschinen GmbH from Wetzlar and Wettenberg, respectively. Over the last fiscal year, the Zeiss SMT segment has placed numerous orders for machines for producing and processing precision-engineered lenses with both specialist manufacturers, with an order volume to the tune of several million euros, according to a press release.



“The quality demanded of our optics is extremely high, and the systems produced by Satisloh and OptoTech match these demands. It was a conscious decision to opt for a machine producer located nearby: this investment is our way of bolstering the local economy, taking advantage of short service times, immediate availability of replacement parts, and sustained collaboration on improvement projects,” says Katrin Ariki, Site Manager at Zeiss SMT in Wetzlar.