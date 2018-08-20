© Murata

Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory

Murata is expanding its MEMS sensor manufacturing footprint by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland in order to increase the sensor production capacity.

The company is investing about EUR 42 million in its new Finnish venture. And with the expansion the company expects to create 150–200 new jobs in 2018–2019. The MEMS sensors manufactured by Murata in Finland will be used in applications such as car safety systems and pacemakers, according to a press release.



The Japanese company is significantly increasing its global production capacity, including most recently its factory located in Finland. After having recently purchased the previously leased buildings, the company will construct a new building of approximately 16’000 square meters. The new facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.



"The market for advanced driver-assistance systems, self-directed cars, healthcare, and other emerging technologies are expected to be significant growth drivers. MEMS sensors are critical solutions for these applications and deliver proven measurement accuracy and stability in a variety of conditions," said Yuichiro Hayata, Managing Director for Murata Electronics Oy, in the press release.



Murata acquired the Finnish company VTI Technologies – today known as Murata Electronics Oy – in 2012, which is the only factory of Murata which manufactures MEMS sensors outside of Japan. This site in Finland also hosts R&D and one of the biggest clean room facilities in the country.



“With the construction of this new production building, we will significantly increase our MEMS sensors production capacity. Moreover, by responding to the strong demand of gyro sensors, accelerometers, and combo sensors in the automotive, industry and healthcare fields, this will strengthen our business base in the automotive market, industrial equipment and medical devices market, while contributing to the economy and employment of Finland,” stated Makoto Kawashima, Director of Sensor Product Division in Murata Manufacturing.



The company says that the factory expansion in Finland will allow Murata to strengthen both R&D and manufacturing operations with a long-term perspective for increasing utilisation of this facility. The company currently employs 1’000 people in Finland and estimates to add 150–200 new jobs in 2018–2019.