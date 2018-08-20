Components | August 20, 2018
Future inks worldwide franchise agreement with Inventek
Distributor Future Electronics says that the company has extended their relationship with Inventek Systems to a full worldwide franchise agreement.
Inventek Systems supplies Wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity solutions, focused on hardware and software solutions for WiFi, Bluetooth, BLE (SMART), Near Field Communication, GPS and Antennas.
Future Electronics customers will now be able to choose from Inventek's range of standard and custom embedded options, ranging from low cost system-in-a-package (SiP) products to modular based custom solutions. Inventek's corporate headquarters are located in Massachusetts, and they manufacture products in the USA, Philippines, China and Taiwan.
