© Metawave

Metawave adds Infineon Technologies as new investor

The US company announces that the company has added German semiconductor giant, Infineon Technologies, in its recent financing round.

The two companies are working closely to deliver the next generation of Metawave’s long-range, high-resolution WARLORD radar for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The terms of the investment were not disclosed, a press release reads.



Metawave is building wireless technology platforms using engineered metamaterials and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop the first long-range, high-resolution WARLORD radar platform with imaging and object classification capabilities for ADAS and autonomous driving.



In addition, Metawave is developing hybrid analog and digital smart antenna SABER platforms for Fixed Wireless and the 5G cellular infrastructure to power dense point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and mesh configurations for backhaul and access networks. This technology enables longer-range reach to extend the footprint of base stations, using narrow beams formed and steered in the analog space without causing or being susceptible to interference.



“This investment is another step by Infineon to further expand our Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Transceiver technology expertise in automotive radar and wireless RF communications in general,” said Ritesh Tyagi, Head of Silicon Valley Automotive Innovation Center of Infineon Technologies America Inc. “Metawave’s solutions are highly complementary to our radar portfolio.”



“We’ve been working closely with Infineon to integrate our front-end, high-resolution radar imaging capabilities with Infineon’s market-leading, highly integrated 77GHz radar transceivers supporting ASIL-C automotive systems,” said Metawave’s CEO, Maha Achour, PhD. “Our team has already demonstrated a high-resolution automotive 77GHz radar, with object classification capabilities based on a simpler architecture that scales for long ranges and wider field of views. We welcome Infineon to our group of forward thinking investors who understand the broad reaching implications of Metawave’s technology.”