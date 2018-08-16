© Inseto

Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden

UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor manufacturing equipment OEM SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Under the arrangement, Inseto’s Equipment Division will be responsible for the regional sales of mask and wafer aligners, spin coaters, wafer bonders and other equipment from SUSS MicroTec’s product range.



“Inseto has been representing our product lines in the UK and Ireland for a little over a year and we are extremely impressed with their knowledge of the semiconductor industry,” says Virginie Quet, SUSS MicroTec’s Director of Sales and Marketing in EMEA, in a presslrease



Inseto’s experts have received formal training from SUSS MicroTec on the use of its equipment.



“We know the territories extremely well as we’ve been representing other OEMs and their product lines in Finland, Norway and Sweden for almost 10 years now, and we have well-established relationships with customers already using, or who could benefit from using, SUSS MicroTec’s semiconductor manufacturing equipment,” says Jim Rhodes, Technical Sales – Nordic, of Inseto.