ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The expanded facility will feature laboratories, design and manufacturing and cross-functional group collaboration space.

In addition to 13'700 additional square metres for research and development, the global headquarters will include a 4'700 square metre Hub comprising a café, fitness facility and auditorium. The new global headquarters will also accommodate more than 450 additional employees, a press release reads.



“We are committed to building the Analog Devices of the future,” says John Hassett, SVP of Global Operations and Technology, Analog Devices, in the release. “We have invested and upgraded our facilities globally to provide more modern, latest technological and work design advances, to support and foster the highest level of innovation. This new campus will be our global showcase – enabling us to highlight our best work, attract top talent and build new partnerships.”



Analog Devices presence in Wilmington dates back to 1981, and today the company is the longest-standing and largest manufacturer in the town. The company anticipates moving into the new buildings by 2020.