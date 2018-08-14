© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Arrow Electronics inks agreements with RFbeam

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with RFbeam Microwave to offer its planar radar sensor solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

RFbeam’s technology range and engineering skills will extend Arrow’s existing capabilities to support customers in rolling out smart home and smart city applications. In addition, Arrow extended its SoM portfolio with a new solution called Radar SoM based on RFbeam radar modules.



Based in St Gallen, Switzerland, RFbeam develops short-range microwave sensors and solutions for industrial and OEM customers. It is also a specialist in antenna design and microwave circuit engineering. The company’s products are currently used in applications including movement detection and industrial sensors, traffic supervision and analysis, and sport measurement equipment.



Léon Audergon, CEO, RFbeam Microwave, commented in a press release saying: “Arrow has been extremely progressive in its support for emerging smart applications and we are confident that RFbeam’s skills and technology will further enhance this offering.”



David Spragg, vice president engineering EMEA, Arrow Electronics, said: “Short-range sensor technologies will be fundamental to achieving the functionality and energy efficiency goals of the rapidly developing smart cities and the smart homes within them. RFbeam Microwave brings not only an innovative new product portfolio to Arrow but also engineering skills that will enable Arrow’s customers to create fully customised solutions.”