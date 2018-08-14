© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | August 14, 2018
Premier Farnell appoints new VP sales, EMEA
Premier Farnell has appointed Rob Rospedzihowski as Vice President for Sales, EMEA, reporting to Chris Breslin, President, Premier Farnell. Rospedzihowski will be responsible for Farnell element14’s sales across EMEA and takes on the role with immediate effect.
Rospedzihowski has held the position of Regional Sales Director since 2015 to where he has led the company’s sales, marketing and e-commerce operations in Eastern Europe, Nordics and key International Market territories in Russia, Turkey and Israel.
He re-joined Premier Farnell in 2015 from Thomas Cook where he was head of Merchandising, and previously held numerous senior management and leadership roles in the electronics industry with organisations including Premier Farnell, Arrow electronics, Future electronics and originally ITT/STC Electronic Services, a press release reads.
Chris Breslin, President, Premier Farnell said: “The strength of our senior team in Europe is evidenced by the performance that the business has delivered during the last 12 months. Rob has been instrumental in delivering that growth, delivering strong double-digit sales growth in Eastern Europe in the last year. He brings experience and a strong knowledge of the business to this new role, which I am confident will help Farnell element14 grow further in the year ahead. I am delighted to be able to promote Rob to this new role and welcome him to our Senior Leadership Team”
