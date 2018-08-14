© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser adds global heavy weight in memory solutions

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with memory solutions company Micron Technology. With the agreement, Mouser adds a key memory technology manufacturer to its portfolio.

Micron products target a broad array of applications in the computing, networking, data, server, mobile, embedded, consumer, automotive, and industrial markets.



“We are very excited to have the opportunity to distribute Micron’s extensive portfolio of high-quality memory solutions to our customers across the globe,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics, in a press release. “By adding Micron to the Mouser line card, we are providing the design engineering community with proven solutions from a recognized leader in the industry.”



Mouser is now stocking the full breadth of Micron memory products, including NAND, DRAM and DRAM modules, multi-chip packages, and Hybrid Memory Cubes based on through-silicon via (TSV) technology.