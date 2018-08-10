© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | August 10, 2018
Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement
Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), have signed a long-term agreement for UMC to continue as Allegro's primary foundry wafer manufacturer.
The agreement covers technical collaboration and establishes capacity at UMC for Allegro's proprietary automotive-grade technologies, supporting the long-term growth projections of Allegro. The two companies established a previous agreement in 2012 that initiated the transfer and production of Allegro's own technologies to UMC's manufacturing facilities.
“We wanted a partnership that would help us expand Allegro's business and portfolio. UMC has been extremely successful in satisfying the technology, quality, and production needs of our customers,” said Thomas Teebagy, Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality. “UMC has the capacity and technology to accommodate Allegro's projected growth and increasing wafer shipment requirements.”
Allegro has previously ported its ABCD4 and ABCD6 processes to UMC and will continue to port its own processes under the newly signed agreement. Currently, the two companies are developing Allegro's A10S and A10P 0.18um BCD technologies as well as supporting custom, leading edge GMR / TMR on-silicon integration.
Bruce Lai, Vice President of 8" Operations at UMC said, “UMC's sustained effort towards developing robust specialty and automotive technologies has enabled us to become a foundry leader in automotive IC production, with AEC-Q100 qualified processes backed by manufacturing that complies with rigorous ISO TS-16949 automotive quality standards for all UMC fabs. We value our long-standing partnership with Allegro to produce their automotive ICs, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation through this new agreement to support their future growth requirements and help enhance their market position.”
“We wanted a partnership that would help us expand Allegro's business and portfolio. UMC has been extremely successful in satisfying the technology, quality, and production needs of our customers,” said Thomas Teebagy, Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality. “UMC has the capacity and technology to accommodate Allegro's projected growth and increasing wafer shipment requirements.”
Allegro has previously ported its ABCD4 and ABCD6 processes to UMC and will continue to port its own processes under the newly signed agreement. Currently, the two companies are developing Allegro's A10S and A10P 0.18um BCD technologies as well as supporting custom, leading edge GMR / TMR on-silicon integration.
Bruce Lai, Vice President of 8" Operations at UMC said, “UMC's sustained effort towards developing robust specialty and automotive technologies has enabled us to become a foundry leader in automotive IC production, with AEC-Q100 qualified processes backed by manufacturing that complies with rigorous ISO TS-16949 automotive quality standards for all UMC fabs. We value our long-standing partnership with Allegro to produce their automotive ICs, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation through this new agreement to support their future growth requirements and help enhance their market position.”
Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation...
Xiaomi supplier Holitech to invest $200 million in India Holitech Technology announces that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Murata opens new production facility in China The Japanese company announces that it has completed its new...
Jenoptik is investing in its Berlin site Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high-power laser diodes with technical...
Skyworks to acquire Avnera for $405 million Analog semiconductor company, Skyworks Solutions, says that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Avnera Corporation, a developer of Analog System on Chips (ASoCs).
ATS and Richardson RFPD inks new distribution partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a thermal engineering and manufacturing...
TSMC details impact of computer virus incident TSMC has provided an update on the company’s computer virus outbreak on the evening of...
Avnet expands relationship with Microchip Avnet has been named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a...
Zumtobel's new plant in Niš has started serial production Since the ground-breaking ceremony in July 2017, construction works have been progressing according to schedule with important building milestones successfully completed.
AMETEK acquires Motec GmbH AMETEK, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Motec GmbH, a provider of integrated vision...
TTI, Inc. to acquire RFMW Ltd TTI, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a...
The Dialog / Synaptics deal is off the table Dialog Semiconductor says that today (July 31, 2018) the company has terminated...
Ventec International Group appoints new CEO The Board of Directors of Ventec International Group has elected Jason Chung as Group Chief...
Melexis to set up a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf Melexis announces the establishment of a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf...
On Semi: 'We delivered strong results in the second quarter' ON Semiconductor Corporation’s total revenue in second quarter of 2018 was...
Future Electronics partners with OrbiWise for LoRa network services. Distributor of electronic components, Future Electronics, has entered into a global...
Cree names Neill Reynolds as CFO Cree, Inc. has appointed Neill Reynolds as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Aug. 27...
Finisar to expand 3D VCSEL production capacity Finisar, a supplier of 3D Sensing VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology, held...
Smith relocates European distribution center The US-based distributor of electronic components has announced that it is relocating...
Melexis starts construction of its new building in Sofia Melexis laid the first stone of its new building in Sofia. The facility expansion, spreading over 15'000 square metres, will further extend the complex of Melexis in Sofia, which already occupies a significant 7'500 square...
UCT agrees to acquire Quantum Global Technologies Ultra Clean Holdings ( UCT), a developer and supplier of subsystems for the...
SK Hynix invests in additional chip manufacturing Growing demand for memory chips has led SK Hynix to construct a new semiconductor...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments