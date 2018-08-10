© scanrail dreamstime.com

Murata opens new production facility in China

The Japanese company announces that it has completed its new manufacturing facility in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.

In August of 2017, Murata Energy Device Wuxi Co., Ltd. (Wuxi City, China), a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., began construction of a fourth production building. On Wednesday, August 8, the company held a ceremony to celebrate the construction’s completion, a press release reads.



The new facility was built primarily to expand the production capabilities of lithium-ion secondary batteries for use in mobile devices and strengthen the company’s ability to respond to anticipated market demand for the solution.