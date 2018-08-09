© Jenoptik Business | August 09, 2018
Jenoptik is investing in its Berlin site
Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high-power laser diodes with technical modernisation and higher levels of staffing.
In Berlin, Jenoptik is investing in modern production equipment, so ensuring the long-term competitiveness in a photonic core business. With these new machines and systems, Jenoptik can speed up order processing for the production of high-power laser diodes in the Adlershof Technology Park in Berlin, and is thus gearing up for a continuing high demand for semiconductor lasers.
A new, so-called stepper is used to manufacture laser diodes, and this increases production capacity, yield rate and quality. Delivery times are thus reduced. At the same time, there has been investment in new equipment for facet coating. In the medium term, investment in the low double-digit million euro range is planned in all three production areas of facet coating, wafer processing and epitaxy.
“Not only will we become faster, but we also guarantee the production and further development of state-of-the-art semiconductor lasers with very high power output", says site manager Dr. Jürgen Sebastian.
The expansion of production and clean rooms also leads to new employees: Jenoptik employs and hires specialists such as production engineers, microtechnologists, laboratory technicians and precision mechanics, as well as medical and chemical-technical assistants. Overall, at the Adlershof site the number of Jenoptik employees should increase to 75 by the end of the year. When the production facility opened in 2006, it had just 18 employees.
