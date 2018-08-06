© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | August 06, 2018
ATS and Richardson RFPD inks new distribution partnership
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a thermal engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, has entered into a new distribution partnership with Richardson RFPD, an Arrow company.
The new line of ATS cold plates will be available through Richardson RFPD, adding a reliable, high-performance liquid cooling solution for the distributor’s power electronics customers.
“ATS is a great addition to our list of thermal management suppliers,” said Dave Rossdeutcher, Global Product Management Director – Energy and Power for Richardson RFPD. “ATS enables Richardson RFPD to provide additional resources to our power electronics customers and continue our dedication to maintaining lasting customer relationships with specific solutions that meet customer needs.”
“We are excited to work with Richardson RFPD and utilize their knowledge of the power electronics industry to expand our reach in that market,” said Steve Nolan, ATS Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “The new ATS cold plate lines, with increased thermal performance, align well with Richardson’s focus on IGBTs and wide bandgap devices. The flexibility of our design will enable us to provide high-performing and cost-effective solutions to a wide array of applications.”
