© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Avnet expands relationship with Microchip

Avnet has been named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a subsidiary of Microchip Technology, Inc.

As an extension of Avnet’s multiyear relationship with Microchip Technology, Avnet customers now have immediate access to the complete Microsemi portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defence, communications, data center and industrial markets. Microchip completed its acquisition of Microsemi earlier this year.



“As our customers increasingly turn to us for secure solutions to help them bring their industrial, aerospace and defense products to market faster, Microsemi is the ideal fit to our product line card,” said Lynn Torrel, senior vice president of global supplier and customer management, Avnet, in a press release. “Avnet is experienced and knowledgeable in the full Microsemi portfolio, and we’re ready to support our customers and drive growth for Microsemi’s target industries. The extension of our partnership with Microchip underscores our focus and commitment to providing our supplier partners with the highest level of expertise and services to improve their businesses.”