TTI, Inc. to acquire RFMW Ltd

TTI, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has entered into a letter of intent to acquire privately held specialty distributor RFMW Ltd.

Upon completion of the acquisition, RFMW will continue to operate under the RFMW brand name, reporting through the TTI Semiconductor Group (TSG). Joel Levine will continue to serve as President of RFMW, and will report to TSG President, Michael Knight, a press release reads.



The transaction is subject to entering into a definitive agreement regarding the transaction and to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing to be specified in such definitive agreement. The companies expect to close the transaction on October 1, 2018.



Michael Knight, SVP, TTI Business Development and TSG President, said of the acquisition, “RFMW will be an important addition to the TTI Family of Companies and our semiconductor distribution group. The company culture, focus, and reputation for superior customer service and technical expertise complement TTI extremely well and are a perfect fit for our specialty distribution model. On behalf of our founder and CEO Paul Andrews, we look forward to welcoming the Specialists at RFMW to the TTI and Berkshire Hathaway family.”



“Opportunities like this are rare,” stated Joel Levine, RFMW President and a company founder. “TTI’s specialist vision aligns perfectly with RFMW and represents the best possible scenario by allowing RFMW to focus on radio frequency and microwave products and technology. Joining the TTI Family of Companies will allow RFMW to continue on our growth path and benefit our loyal employees who remain committed to the RFMW specialization strategy, world-class suppliers, and focused customer base. TTI’s investment in our future will support the next generation as we add resources, extend our reach and increase our capabilities for both suppliers and customers.”