Melexis to set up a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf

Melexis announces the establishment of a new R&D centre in Düsseldorf, Germany, to strengthen further its engineering assets.

This latest Melexis site will initially employ about a dozen engineers and will be fully operational in Q4 2018. The new location will not only facilitate the recruitment of experienced staff, it will also enable the company to benefit from the proximity of regional universities and German OEM’s.



Melexis already has 11 R&D centres located across the globe (in Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Philippines, Switzerland, Ukraine and in the USA). These facilities support the company in creating advanced semiconductor technology to address the rapidly evolving automotive, industrial, medical, smart domestic appliance and building automation sectors. The core competence of the new design centre in Düsseldorf will be focusing on the automotive industry.