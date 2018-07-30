© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Components | July 30, 2018
Smith relocates European distribution center
The US-based distributor of electronic components has announced that it is relocating its European distribution center. This completes the two-part relocation begun in late 2017 when the company moved its European headquarters to a new space in the heart of Amsterdam.
These new locations provide Smith room for expansion and a strategic base of operations in one of Europe’s leading tech hotspots.
Amsterdam is a hotbed for IT and technology companies and has a strong startup presence, with players in the aerospace, energy, smart-tech, and other expanding fields based there. The city and its surrounding regions are also home to many major manufacturers and other longstanding Smith customers. The new distribution center offers 30'000 square feet of operational space to support these customers’ varied inventory management needs, bolstered by the localised support of the sales office, the company writes in a press release
“The Netherlands is a vibrant part of Europe’s tech scene, and our new sales and operational locations put us right in the middle of the growth,” said Mark Bollinger, Smith’s Chief Globalization Officer. “We’re excited to keep expanding in this region, strengthen Smith’s European presence, and work closely with current and new local partners to deliver the tailored service and procurement they need to succeed.”
