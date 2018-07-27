© SK Hynix (illustration purpose only) Components | July 27, 2018
SK Hynix invests in additional chip manufacturing
Growing demand for memory chips has led SK Hynix to construct a new semiconductor fabrication plant at its headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do.
Construction on the 53,000m2 site in Icheon will begin late 2018 and is slated to be completed in October 2020. SK Hynix will invest 3.5 trillion won in the FAB.
SK Hynix continues to expand its production capacity with the M14 in Icheon as well as the construction of the new FAB in Cheongju and the expansion of the cleanroom space at Wuxi FAB, which are expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, a press release states. Nevertheless, the company decided it was essential to make additional investments in order to meet growing memory demand.
As the dimensions of semiconductor manufacturing equipment are getting larger, it is also important to secure enough cleanroom space in advance. All these factors have contributed to the Company’s investment plan.
