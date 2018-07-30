© Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG

Board-to-board butt joints

Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its pin and socket strip series WR-PHD.

Two-row pin and socket strips in the 90-degree SMT design in a space-saving 2.0 mm grid: These are the most recent members of the WR-PHD of Würth Elektronik eiSos product family. Positioning pegs on the pin strip permit precise placement on the PCB and prevent "floating" while soldering. The plug connectors optimized for SMT can be used in order to connect two PCBs horizontally with a butt joint.



The WR PHD plugs and sockets are each available in the standard pin numbers 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20 ex stock in roll packaging. The current carrying capacity is 2 A per pin, the operating voltage goes to 200 V alternating current. Free samples can be requested.