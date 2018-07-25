© swissbit

Swissbit signs LOI with Hiddn Solutions for encrypted SSD manufacturing

Both parties intend to collaborate to customise, optimise and test Hiddn’s encryption solution to make it even more suited for volume production at Swissbit’s state-of-the art manufacturing, testing and packaging facility in Berlin.

“We are pleased to enter into an agreement with Swissbit, which marks an important step towards an optimized and cost-efficient set-up for future volume production of Hiddn’s products. We require a skilled, experienced and cost-efficient production partner which we have identified in Swissbit”, says Carl Espen Wollebekk, CEO at Hiddn Solutions.



“Both Swissbit and Hiddn recognize the undeniable need for reliable and secure storage solutions. We look forward to exploring how we can further develop our collaboration with Hiddn, as the company has been at the forefront of encryption solutions and secure data storage over the past two decades,” says Hubertus Grobbel, Head of Business Unit Security at Swissbit AG.