Wider range of Type AuR gold ribbon bonding wire

TANAKA Precious Metals announced today that it has recently broadened its range of Type AuR Gold Ribbon Bonding Wire.

This is a product release announcement by TANAKA Precious Metals Group. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Type AuR Gold bonding ribbon is fabricated to 4N specifications with 99.99% purity using a dry process. Sizes range from 12.7µm to 50µm thickness. Widths range from 25µm to 250µm wide. AuR Gold bonding ribbon is typically packaged on 2-inch high-purity ribbon spools with lengths up to 100 meters.



TANAKA's proprietary process uses no lubrication oils during fabrication, thus providing the benefits of excellent corrosion resistance and no material build-up during bonding. Type AuR Gold bonding ribbon is produced using a rolled process with stress relief. The edges are smooth without sharp corners, providing good surface smoothness that enables a stable bonding process.



Type AuR is an excellent solution for RF devices, high reliability applications and high-power applications such as laser and Microwave devices. AuR is fabricated in Japan on world-class production lines.



Type AuR Gold bonding ribbon is stocked in North America by TOPLINE through its distribution agreement with TANAKA and will be exhibited at The Battery Show and at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Novi (Detroit), Michigan, September 11-13, 2018. To learn more, please visit www.TanakaWire.com or call 800-776-9888.