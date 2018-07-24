© Aixtron

Aixtron delivers technology to NexGen Power Systems

Aixtron will provide MOCVD technology to NexGen Power Systems Inc. for the continued development of GaN-based electronic devices enabling more compact, lighter and cost-efficient power conversion systems.

Dinesh Ramanathan, CEO of NexGen Power Systems, says: “Our disruptive True GaN VJFET (Vertical Junction Field Effect Transistor) technology is able to outperform silicon, silicon carbide or GaN-on-Silicon technology by providing higher breakdown voltage, lower on-resistance and higher switching frequency. NexGen’s True GaN power devices enable the design of compact power conversion systems while increasing their efficiency with applications in data center power supplies, motor drivers, solar inverters and electric car drive-trains. Aixtron’s planetary technology in combination with its batch reactor concept will provide us both the performance control we need as well as the cost effectiveness to ensure a rapid adoption of our groundbreaking power devices.”



“We are looking forward to support NexGen’s efforts to revolutionize existing power conversion systems. In recent years, our AIX G5 HT planetary tools have built a solid reputation as precise, reliable and cost-efficient manufacturing equipment in the semiconductor industry – unlocking a more rapid adoption of GaN devices against their silicon equivalents”, comments Dr. Felix Grawert, President of Aixtron SE.