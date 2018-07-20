© elmos Business | July 20, 2018
Elmos: EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2
According to preliminary figures, Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) anticipates sales growth of 16.2% year on year to 69.1 million Euro in the second quarter of 2018.
Management expects EBIT to nearly double to 12.2 million Euro, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 17.7%. EBIT will therefore significantly exceed the consensus of analyst estimates compiled by Elmos. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2018 are expected to come in at 11.4 million Euro, or 16.4% of sales, with an adjusted free cash flow of -1.1 million Euro.
Elmos confirms the guidance for 2018 and continues to anticipate sales growth of 8% to 12% for the current financial year. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 13% and 17%. Capital expenditures should amount to less than 15% of sales, with a negative adjusted free cash flow expected. Continued good economic conditions are the prerequisite for this guidance. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 USD/EUR.
