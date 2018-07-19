© Aixtron Components | July 19, 2018
Changelight orders additional Aixtron systems
The Chinese company Xiamen Changelight is expanding its production capacities for arsenide-phosphide-based red, orange and yellow LEDs (ROY LED) and solar cells by several AIX 2800G4-TM cluster systems from Aixtron.
The tools will be delivered to the customer between Q3/2018 and Q1/2019.
Jin Zhangyu, president of Xiamen Changelight, said: "We have been using Aixtron's equipment technology to manufacture advanced optoelectronic devices for years and therefore, have great confidence in the AIX 2800G4-TM. The outstanding performance of the system in terms of wafer homogeneity and efficiency in material consumption combined with maximum flexibility and versatility in production will help us to position Changelight as one of the world's leading suppliers of ROY LED for fine pitch, mini LED and micro LED applications."
"Aixtron is the largest supplier of MOCVD systems for the production of ROY LEDs and laser diodes worldwide. The strategic partnership with Changelight, the largest customer for gallium arsenide-based MOCVD systems in China, helps us to consolidate and expand our leading market position. We will continue to actively support Changelight with our know-how in the future and look forward to continuing our trustful cooperation," says Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of Aixtron SE.
