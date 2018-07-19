© evertiq Components | July 19, 2018
RFMW to distribute Knowles Precision Devices
RFMW Ltd. signed a distribution agreement with Knowles Precision Devices effective, 1st July 2018.
Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised for worldwide marketing and sales of Knowles Precision Devices brands: Dielectric Laboratories (DLI), Johanson Manufacturing (JMC), Novacap, Syfer Technology, Voltronics and Compex.
Sam Vinci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Knowles Precision Devices stated, “We’re excited to partner with RFMW and look forward to increasing market share and growing the Knowles Precision Devices brand as customers recognize the performance advantages our products offer. RFMW’s technically competent sales team is ideally positioned to help us accomplish this and expand our business within their worldwide customer base.”
According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “The addition of the Knowles Precision Devices portfolio offers our customers unique components which enhance our product offering as we move into new markets and technologies. Existing customers will also benefit from our product expansion. RFMW strives to be the ‘go-to’ resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection.”
Sam Vinci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Knowles Precision Devices stated, “We’re excited to partner with RFMW and look forward to increasing market share and growing the Knowles Precision Devices brand as customers recognize the performance advantages our products offer. RFMW’s technically competent sales team is ideally positioned to help us accomplish this and expand our business within their worldwide customer base.”
According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “The addition of the Knowles Precision Devices portfolio offers our customers unique components which enhance our product offering as we move into new markets and technologies. Existing customers will also benefit from our product expansion. RFMW strives to be the ‘go-to’ resource for consultative RF expertise and new-design component selection.”
RFMW to distribute Knowles Precision Devices RFMW Ltd. signed a distribution agreement with Knowles Precision Devices effective, 1st...
Changelight orders additional Aixtron systems The Chinese company Xiamen Changelight is expanding its production capacities for...
Xilinx acquires Chinese start-up DeePhi Tech Xilinx has acquired DeePhi Technology Co., Ltd (DeePhi Tech), a Beijing-based privately...
Scalable digital controllers for cloud computing, communications and... Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
HMS Networks AB acquires German company Beck IPC Swedish HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB...
Reduce driver distraction with automotive-qualified 3D gesture recognition... Car manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce driver distraction through...
Micron and Intel to complete joint development Micron and Intel have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D...
Nexans gets new CEO Christopher Guérin has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014...
Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.
BAG electronics becomes a part of Osram BAG electronics, specialising in electronic control gear, LED modules and software for...
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and... MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”)...
In-depth investigation into Siemens / Alstom Deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed...
Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018 Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.
Infineon hits 5bn production milestone of its bulk-CMOS radio... Highest quality standards and industry-leading semiconductor components through innovation...
Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location... Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation...
Bittium invests in evismo AG Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by...
Intel acquire eASIC Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of...
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support...
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed...
Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh... Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy...
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments