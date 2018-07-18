© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

HMS Networks AB acquires German company Beck IPC

Swedish HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB, has acquired all shares in the German embedded company Beck IPC GmbH.

Beck IPC is a provider in the embedded communications market with solutions for embedded control, M2M communication and the Industrial Internet of Things, IIoT.



“Beck IPC’s knowledge, hardware and software products for IIoT, especially within the embedded offering, are important building blocks to strengthen our strategy within IIoT”, says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks AB.



The purchase price is EUR 5 million on a cash-free/debt-free basis and is paid in cash. Depending on Beck IPC GmbH reaching certain financial targets, an additional EUR 2 million may become payable in 2020.



“We are excited to be joining HMS. Thanks to our complementing technologies we will be able to offer innovative, cutting-edge solutions within IIoT, and HMS’s worldwide sales organization will ensure a global market reach”, says Thomas Schumacher, Managing Director of Beck IPC GmbH.