© Microchip Technology Inc. Products | July 18, 2018
Reduce driver distraction with automotive-qualified 3D gesture recognition controller
Car manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce driver distraction through implementing functional safety technology in vehicles.
This is a product release announcement by Microchip Technology Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Many Human Machine Interface (HMI) designers are turning to gesture recognition as a solution to improve driver and vehicle safety without sacrificing interior design, adding features that allow drivers to easily control everything from switching on lights to answering phone calls while focusing on the road. Microchip Technology Inc. today announced a new three-dimensional (3D) gesture recognition controller that offers the lowest system cost in the automotive industry, providing a durable single-chip solution for advanced automotive HMI designs. The MGC3140 joins Microchip’s family of easy-to-use 3D gesture controllers as the first qualified for automotive use.
Suited for a range for applications that limit driver distraction and add convenience to vehicles, Microchip’s new capacitive technology-based air gesture controller is ideal for navigating infotainment systems, sun shade operation, interior lighting and other applications. The technology also supports the opening of foot-activated rear liftgates and any other features a manufacturer wishes to incorporate with a simple gesture action. The MGC3140 is Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 qualified with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125 degrees Celsius, and it meets the strict electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements of automotive system designs. Each 3D gesture system consists of a sensor that can be constructed from any conductive material, as well as the Microchip gesture controller tuned for each individual application.
“With the MGC3140, we’re bringing a proven gesture technology that provides an intuitive human interface to reduce driver distraction in vehicles,” said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip’s Human Machine Interface business unit. “Microchip is committed to supporting the automotive market with a growing portfolio of touch and gesture controllers alongside leading technical support. This device gives customers a cost-effective gesture solution without compromising on the interior design of a vehicle.”
While existing solutions such as infrared and time-of-flight technologies can be costly and operate poorly in bright or direct sunlight, the MGC3140 offers reliable sensing in full sunlight and harsh environments. Other solutions on the market also come with physical constraints and require significant infrastructure and space to be integrated in a vehicle. The MGC3140 is compatible with ergonomic interior designs and enables HMI designers to innovate with fewer physical constraints, as the sensor can be any conductive material and hidden from view.
Development Tools
The Emerald evaluation kit provides a convenient evaluation platform for the 3D gesture recognition controller. The kit includes a reference Printed Circuit Board (PCB) with the MGC3140 controller, a PCB-based sensor to recognize gestures, as well as all needed cables, software and documentation to support an easy-to-use user experience. All parts are compatible with Microchip’s Aurea software development environment which supports all Microchip 3D gesture controllers.
Pricing and Availability
The MGC3140 is available now in sampling and volume production quantities. Pricing is available upon request.
For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website.
Suited for a range for applications that limit driver distraction and add convenience to vehicles, Microchip’s new capacitive technology-based air gesture controller is ideal for navigating infotainment systems, sun shade operation, interior lighting and other applications. The technology also supports the opening of foot-activated rear liftgates and any other features a manufacturer wishes to incorporate with a simple gesture action. The MGC3140 is Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 qualified with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125 degrees Celsius, and it meets the strict electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirements of automotive system designs. Each 3D gesture system consists of a sensor that can be constructed from any conductive material, as well as the Microchip gesture controller tuned for each individual application.
“With the MGC3140, we’re bringing a proven gesture technology that provides an intuitive human interface to reduce driver distraction in vehicles,” said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip’s Human Machine Interface business unit. “Microchip is committed to supporting the automotive market with a growing portfolio of touch and gesture controllers alongside leading technical support. This device gives customers a cost-effective gesture solution without compromising on the interior design of a vehicle.”
While existing solutions such as infrared and time-of-flight technologies can be costly and operate poorly in bright or direct sunlight, the MGC3140 offers reliable sensing in full sunlight and harsh environments. Other solutions on the market also come with physical constraints and require significant infrastructure and space to be integrated in a vehicle. The MGC3140 is compatible with ergonomic interior designs and enables HMI designers to innovate with fewer physical constraints, as the sensor can be any conductive material and hidden from view.
Development Tools
The Emerald evaluation kit provides a convenient evaluation platform for the 3D gesture recognition controller. The kit includes a reference Printed Circuit Board (PCB) with the MGC3140 controller, a PCB-based sensor to recognize gestures, as well as all needed cables, software and documentation to support an easy-to-use user experience. All parts are compatible with Microchip’s Aurea software development environment which supports all Microchip 3D gesture controllers.
Pricing and Availability
The MGC3140 is available now in sampling and volume production quantities. Pricing is available upon request.
For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website.
HMS Networks AB acquires German company Beck IPC Swedish HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB...
Reduce driver distraction with automotive-qualified 3D gesture recognition... Car manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce driver distraction through...
Micron and Intel to complete joint development Micron and Intel have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D...
Nexans gets new CEO Christopher Guérin has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014...
Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.
BAG electronics becomes a part of Osram BAG electronics, specialising in electronic control gear, LED modules and software for...
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and... MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”)...
In-depth investigation into Siemens / Alstom Deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed...
Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018 Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.
Infineon hits 5bn production milestone of its bulk-CMOS radio... Highest quality standards and industry-leading semiconductor components through innovation...
Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location... Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation...
Bittium invests in evismo AG Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by...
Intel acquire eASIC Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of...
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support...
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed...
Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh... Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy...
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency...
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs...
Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018 Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September...
Aptiv acquires Winchester Interconnect Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments