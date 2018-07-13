© nanotron

Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location technologies

Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation Agreement, aimed at enabling the development of next-generation micro-location technologies.

Dr. Jens Albers, CEO of nanotron, said: "DecaWave has developed industry-leading Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) location controllers that deliver unprecedented precision for indoor position tracking. Their products complement nanotron’s own long-range Chirp Spread Spectrum (Chirp) radio location technology. By offering our location awareness with either DecaWave's silicon or with nanotron’s chirp radios, customers are able to match longer range or higher precision. This agreement will reduce anticipated R&D spend for customers and enable them to offer more competitive solutions.”



Nanotron is licensing its patented IP (Intellectual Property), namely symmetrical double-sided two-way ranging (SDS-TWR). This technology is being used with DecaWave’s integrated circuits, including its DW1000 ultra-wideband (UWB) location chip. SDS-TWR stabilises precise ranging over the entire temperature and supply voltage range independent of the underlying radio technology, which is invaluable for all ranging-based micro-location use cases.



Nanotron utilises UWB technology from DecaWave in its swarm bee family of smart RF tag-ready modules. By using these products, developers no longer need to deal with GHz RF design and low-level chip drivers. This cuts time-to-market by 9 to 12 months, and lets developers focus on creating applications. Also, the cooperation reduces nanotron’s R&D spend by not having to deliver an in-house designed UWB controller.



Ciaran Connell, CEO of DecaWave, added: "Nanotron has platforms, technology and expertise that perfectly leverage the competitive advantage of our chips, and I look forward to leveraging this synergy to create many new and innovative solutions together."