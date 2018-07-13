© Zeiss Group Business | July 13, 2018
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec
Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed Thomas Spitzenpfeil who will leave the company. Müller has been CFO of Carl Zeiss Meditec since 2009. He joined the Zeiss Group in 2002 as Head of Corporate Auditing and Risk Management.
"With the appointment of Dr. Christian Müller, a successful manager with extensive experience within the Zeiss Group will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at Carl Zeiss AG," explained Prof. Dr. Dieter Kurz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG.
The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has decided to appoint Justus Felix Wehmer as CFO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, also effective 1 October 2018. Mr. Wehmer is currently CFO and Co-Head of the Microscopy business group at the Zeiss Group.
In addition, effective 1 October 2018, the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG will be expanded from two to three Members with the appointment of Jan Willem de Cler. Mr. de Cler has been at ZEISS since 2004 and currently heads Surgical Ophthalmology within the Medical Technology business group. As Member of the Management Board, his responsibilities will include Human Resources and Employee Development.
"We are particularly pleased that we were able to appoint three long-time employees from the ZEISS Group to these positions. This demonstrates that our leadership development is quite effective," said Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President & CEO of Carl Zeiss AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.
Image: Dr. Christian Müller, current CFO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, to become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG; Justus Felix Wehmer to assume the role of CFO at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Jan Willem de Cler appointed to expanded Management Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
