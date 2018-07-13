Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh environments

© balint radu dreamstime.com

Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy gamma radiation used in sterilization, while simultaneously providing tool security with capabilities such as secure tool use management and counterfeit prevention, with the DS28E83 DeepCover® secure authenticator from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Key Advantages

ECDSA P256 asymmetric secure authentication

SHA-256 hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) symmetric key secure authentication

National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication (NIST SP) 800-90B compliant true random number generator for ECDSA signatures and HMAC operations

One general-purpose input/output (GPIO) pin with selectable authentication control provides the option for a secure switch

10kb secured memory for keys, certificates, and user data

Unique factory-programmed, read-only serial number for tool identification and cryptographic operations

Commentary

Availability and Pricing

The DS28E83 is available at Maxim’s website for $1.22 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available with select authorized distributors

DS28E83EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $65

Further information

Details about DS28E83: www.maximintegrated.com/products/DS28E83

Hi-res image: http://bit.ly/DS28E83Image

Block diagram: http://bit.ly/DS28E83Block

As the industry’s first secure authentication solution designed for gamma sterilization exposure, it enhances patient safety and includes both elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA) and Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256)-based cryptographic features. The 1-Wire® interface allows for simple integration into designs.Medical device manufacturers commonly sterilize limited-use surgical tools or sensors through a gamma or e-beam process. High radiation exposure used in either process can disrupt and damage the standard, non-volatile memory (NVM) that electronic medical devices use for auto identification, as well as calibration and manufacturing data. This can jeopardize medical device data and patient safety, both of which are of critical importance for medical device manufacturers.The DS28E83 secure authenticator integrates a radiation-tolerant NVM to prevent data loss during sterilization. With this capability, device designers can implement cost-affordable protection from unauthorized re-use and aftermarket device counterfeiting. By allowing electronic surgical instruments to undergo gamma or e-beam sterilization, the DS28E83 greatly enhances patient safety. Authentication is implemented through industry-standard and application-efficient elliptic-curve, public-key cryptography to protect patients against the risks associated with non-qualified counterfeit devices or incidental re-use. The IC, which is easy to integrate into a customer’s design using Maxim’s single-contact 1-Wire interface, is applicable for medical surgical tools and sensor applications.Enhanced Patient Safety: Robust NVM withstands radiation exposure of up to 75kGy (kiloGray) used in gamma and e-beam medical sterilizationDevice Counterfeiting, Overuse, and Security Breach Protection:Easy Integration: Single-contact, 1-Wire interface enables one connection for data, signaling, and power while also reducing the number of components in designs for surgical tools with limited connections to the instruments“Previously, manufacturers had no commercial option to integrate security and non-volatile memory into the products that they process through gamma or e-beam sterilization,” said Nathan Sharp, senior business manager for the Micros, Security and Software Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. “The DS28E83 combines these two important capabilities to help protect patients against infections and allow surgical tools to be sterilized to the highest standards. In addition, authentication helps medical practices verify the quality of their equipment and achieve the highest level of precision for their devices.”