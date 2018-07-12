© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | July 12, 2018
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work
Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of approximately $18.9 billion, and an enterprise value of approximately $18.4 billion.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CA shareholders and antitrust approvals in the U.S., the EU and Japan.
The closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth calendar quarter of 2018.
Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions."
"We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom," said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. "This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition."
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CA shareholders and antitrust approvals in the U.S., the EU and Japan.
The closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth calendar quarter of 2018.
Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions."
"We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom," said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. "This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition."
Veeco sells multiple AP300 lithography systems Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple AP300 lithography systems to support...
New CFOs for Carl Zeiss and Carl Zeiss Meditec Effective 1 October 2018, Dr. Christian Müller will become CFO of Carl Zeiss AG. He will succeed...
Radiation-tolerant secure authenticator designed to withstand harsh... Medical device designers can protect surgical tool data from memory-disruptive, high-energy...
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency...
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs...
Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018 Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September...
Aptiv acquires Winchester Interconnect Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from...
Jauch Quartz goes global with Digi-Key Jauch Quartz has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
STMicro acquires Draupner Graphics STMicroelectronics has acquired software specialist Draupner Graphics. Draupner Graphics is...
Jenoptik acquires Prodomax Automation Jenoptik has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the Canadian...
First military grade qualified commercial processors from NXP’s... Teledyne e2v has qualified two members of NXP's latest generation of QorIQ®...
Murata expands capacity at Fukui Passive component manufacturer Murata plans to expand its multilayer ceramic...
Epistar settles patent lawsuit against All Star Lighting Taiwan-based Epistar Corporation has settled patent litigation with All Star Lighting...
Male - Female 2.92mm ≤ 1ps Skew Matched, Phase Stable Cable Assemblies D-COAX, Inc. has introduced a ≤ 1ps skew matched and phase stable high performance...
Kongsberg acquires Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine Kongsberg Gruppen ASA entered into agreement with Rolls-Royce plc to acquire Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine. The transaction does not include Bergen Engines nor Rolls-Royce's Naval Business.
New CMOS Op-Amp from ROHM delivers leading-class low noise ROHM has recently announced the availability of a CMOS op-amp featuring the lowest...
Philips: EUR 30 million provision on EU's investigation into price... Royal Philips provided an update on the European Commission’s investigation into the online price...
Micron confirms injunction on some chip products Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court, Fujian Province, China notified two...
Samsung and Arm expand collaboration Samsung Electronics has expanded its strategic foundry collaboration with Arm to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments