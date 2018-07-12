© Bosch Group Components | July 12, 2018
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform
Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software supplied by the U.S. AI computing company Nvidia.
Automated vehicles are complex computers on wheels. And they need even more computing power if they are to negotiate city traffic automatically, with input sourced from an array of disparate surround sensors. In their alliance to put highly automated and driverless vehicles on urban streets, Bosch and Daimler have specified the computing power needed for their prospective system. The two companies have selected and signed an agreement with the U.S. AI computing company Nvidia as a supplier for the artificial intelligence (AI) platform they need.
AI is an important building block in fully automated and driverless vehicles’ network of several individual ECUs (Electronic control units). Under this contract, Nvidia will provide its Drive Pegasus platform powered by high performance AI automotive processors along with system software that will process the vehicle-driving algorithms generated by Bosch and Daimler using machine-learning methods. As a result, the ECU network will reach a computing capacity of hundreds of trillion operations per second. This is akin to the performance delivered by at least six synchronised, highly advanced deskside computer workstations.
Bosch and Daimler will also be able to tap Nvidia’s expertise to help develop the platform, a press release states.
A versatile, redundant, and fail-operational systems architecture is needed to make automated driving in cities a reality. The performance bar for the networked ECUs is no lower, as navigating city traffic is a tremendous amount of work. This network handles all the information gathered and transmitted by disparate radar, video, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors. Just one video sensor, such as Bosch’s stereo video camera, generates 100 gigabytes of data in just one kilometer. The ECU network combines data sourced from all the surround sensors in a process called sensor fusion. Within fractions of a second, it assesses this information and plans the trajectory of the vehicle. This is as fast as the sensation of touch that needs between 20 and 500 milliseconds to reach the human brain.
To achieve maximum safety and reliability, the necessary computing operations are done by a number of circuits in parallel. In the unlikely event of a malfunction, the results of these parallel calculations can be accessed in a flash.
ECU network to be integrated into battery cells’ cooling circuit
The high computing capacity and the huge number of operations to be performed mean that the ECU network needs to be cooled. Bosch and Daimler developed an efficient concept based on liquid cooling. In this jointly developed system for highly automated and driverless driving in cities, Mercedes-Benz intends to deploy battery-powered vehicles. These cars have a cooling system on board, so engineers can make the most of this legacy technology by integrating the ECU network into the battery cells’ advanced cooling circuit.
AI is an important building block in fully automated and driverless vehicles’ network of several individual ECUs (Electronic control units). Under this contract, Nvidia will provide its Drive Pegasus platform powered by high performance AI automotive processors along with system software that will process the vehicle-driving algorithms generated by Bosch and Daimler using machine-learning methods. As a result, the ECU network will reach a computing capacity of hundreds of trillion operations per second. This is akin to the performance delivered by at least six synchronised, highly advanced deskside computer workstations.
Bosch and Daimler will also be able to tap Nvidia’s expertise to help develop the platform, a press release states.
A versatile, redundant, and fail-operational systems architecture is needed to make automated driving in cities a reality. The performance bar for the networked ECUs is no lower, as navigating city traffic is a tremendous amount of work. This network handles all the information gathered and transmitted by disparate radar, video, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors. Just one video sensor, such as Bosch’s stereo video camera, generates 100 gigabytes of data in just one kilometer. The ECU network combines data sourced from all the surround sensors in a process called sensor fusion. Within fractions of a second, it assesses this information and plans the trajectory of the vehicle. This is as fast as the sensation of touch that needs between 20 and 500 milliseconds to reach the human brain.
To achieve maximum safety and reliability, the necessary computing operations are done by a number of circuits in parallel. In the unlikely event of a malfunction, the results of these parallel calculations can be accessed in a flash.
ECU network to be integrated into battery cells’ cooling circuit
The high computing capacity and the huge number of operations to be performed mean that the ECU network needs to be cooled. Bosch and Daimler developed an efficient concept based on liquid cooling. In this jointly developed system for highly automated and driverless driving in cities, Mercedes-Benz intends to deploy battery-powered vehicles. These cars have a cooling system on board, so engineers can make the most of this legacy technology by integrating the ECU network into the battery cells’ advanced cooling circuit.
Broadcom: Qualcomm deal tanked; CA Technologies might work Broadcom Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CA Technologies, an...
Bosch and Daimler select Nvidia AI platform Bosch and Daimler to source Drive Pegasus platform AI processors and software...
Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two...
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency...
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs...
Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018 Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September...
Aptiv acquires Winchester Interconnect Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winchester Interconnect from...
Jauch Quartz goes global with Digi-Key Jauch Quartz has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
STMicro acquires Draupner Graphics STMicroelectronics has acquired software specialist Draupner Graphics. Draupner Graphics is...
Jenoptik acquires Prodomax Automation Jenoptik has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the Canadian...
First military grade qualified commercial processors from NXP’s... Teledyne e2v has qualified two members of NXP's latest generation of QorIQ®...
Murata expands capacity at Fukui Passive component manufacturer Murata plans to expand its multilayer ceramic...
Epistar settles patent lawsuit against All Star Lighting Taiwan-based Epistar Corporation has settled patent litigation with All Star Lighting...
Male - Female 2.92mm ≤ 1ps Skew Matched, Phase Stable Cable Assemblies D-COAX, Inc. has introduced a ≤ 1ps skew matched and phase stable high performance...
Kongsberg acquires Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine Kongsberg Gruppen ASA entered into agreement with Rolls-Royce plc to acquire Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine. The transaction does not include Bergen Engines nor Rolls-Royce's Naval Business.
New CMOS Op-Amp from ROHM delivers leading-class low noise ROHM has recently announced the availability of a CMOS op-amp featuring the lowest...
Philips: EUR 30 million provision on EU's investigation into price... Royal Philips provided an update on the European Commission’s investigation into the online price...
Micron confirms injunction on some chip products Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court, Fujian Province, China notified two...
Samsung and Arm expand collaboration Samsung Electronics has expanded its strategic foundry collaboration with Arm to...
Nidec acquires Italian commercial motor manufacturer Nidec Corporation has acquired a 100% ownership interest in CIMA S.p.A., an Italian...
Osram Continental commences worldwide business activities The Osram Continental GmbH joint venture has successfully completed negotiations and the...
Solar module manufacturer Calyxo has new owner Insolvent solar module manufacturer Calyxo has a future: With the opening of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments